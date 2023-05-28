“Motorcycle rally shooting” today : Three killed and five injured in shooting at Red River motorcycle rally

Three killed and five wounded in shooting at Red River motorcycle rally. today 2023.

Suspected gunmen have been arrested by police after a shooting in Red River, New Mexico, at a motorcycle rally on Saturday. At least three people were killed and several others were wounded. All those involved in the shooting were biker gang members, according to Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun. The annual rally draws tens of thousands of people to the town’s Main Street for Memorial Day weekend. Five people are being treated for gunshot wounds, but there is no threat to public safety, according to police.

News Source : WikiTechLibrary

