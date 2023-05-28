Motorcycle shooting today : Three Killed in Shooting at US Motorcycle Parade

Three Killed in Shooting at American Motorcycle Parade today 2023.

Three people were killed and five injured after participants in a motorcycle parade in New Mexico opened fire on each other. Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said motorcyclists began shooting at each other on Main Street during the May 27 parade. All people involved in the shooting are in custody. The incident took place as 28,000 motorcyclists from across the US were due to participate in a parade in the village of Angel Fire, near Red River. In 2015, nine motorcyclists were killed and 18 injured in a shooting in Waco, Texas, involving motorcycle groups including the Bandidos and the Cossacks.

Read Full story : Shooting at US motorcycle parade leaves 3 dead /

News Source : Newsnpr

