motorcyclist accident victim Tarn Taran : Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured in Tarn Taran road accident with pet dog

“Motorcyclist Killed and Pillion Rider Injured in Tarn Taran-Sri Goindwal Sahib Road Accident: Pet Dog Also Killed”

On Sunday afternoon, a tragic road accident took place on the Tarn Taran-Sri Goindwal Sahib road, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist and serious injury to the pillion rider. Additionally, a pet dog accompanying them also lost its life in the mishap.

Read Full story : DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident /

News Source : The Tribune India

