Motorcyclist Brian Disney killed in hit-and-run in Litchfield Park

Brian Disney : “Fatal hit-and-run in Litchfield Park leaves Brian Disney dead, suspect at large”

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a fatal hit-and-run in Litchfield Park on Friday. They are asking for tips related to the case. A dark-colored pickup truck may have run over a downed motorcyclist just before 9:30 p.m. Friday. The victim was initially involved in a single-vehicle collision, where evidence suggests they struck a road construction sign, lost control of the motorcycle, and were ejected. The victim, identified as Brian Disney, was pronounced dead. Witnesses say the possible “run vehicle” ran over Disney while he lay in the northbound lanes on Dysart Road before Rose Lane and continued north on Dysart Road without stopping at the scene or calling the police. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and anyone with information is urged to contact them. Reference MCSO Incident Report 23-013061.

Read Full story : Man killed in Litchfield Park hit-and-run ID’d; tips sought /

News Source : Aidan Wohl

Litchfield Park hit-and-run Tips for hit-and-run investigations Identifying hit-and-run suspects Fatal hit-and-run incidents Importance of reporting hit-and-run incidents