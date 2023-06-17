Motorcyclist causes fatal crash on SUKE: suspect identified

Ahmad Fadzil Omar Azaddin – victim name : Motorcyclist causes fatal crash on SUKE, identified as suspect

The motorcyclist who was responsible for a fatal crash on the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) has been identified by the police. The suspect, a 41-year-old food trader from Ampang, came forward to lodge a report at the Kajang police station. According to the Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail, the suspect had gotten lost on his way home and decided to enter the SUKE going against the traffic, resulting in a collision with the victim. The suspect also suffered multiple injuries and was not arrested due to his injuries. The motorcycle involved in the incident has been seized for further analysis. The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

News Source : www.thesundaily.my

SUKE accident Motorcyclist fatality Traffic safety Road safety Motorcycle accident prevention