Motorcyclist Daniel Quattlebaum dies from injuries a day after Upstate crash

Posted on May 28, 2023

Motorcyclist Passes Away Following Upstate Collision

A motorcyclist has passed away in hospital after a collision in Upstate.

South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car on I-85 Southbound in Greenville County. The incident occurred on May 26 at 12:13 PM near mile marker 54. The motorcyclist collided with the rear of a sedan and was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, the rider, identified as 50-year-old Daniel Quattlebaum of Greer, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The car driver remained unharmed.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. —
