Daniel Quattlebaum : Motorcyclist Daniel Quattlebaum dies from injuries a day after Upstate crash
A motorcyclist has passed away in hospital after a collision in Upstate.
South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car on I-85 Southbound in Greenville County. The incident occurred on May 26 at 12:13 PM near mile marker 54. The motorcyclist collided with the rear of a sedan and was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, the rider, identified as 50-year-old Daniel Quattlebaum of Greer, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The car driver remained unharmed.
The rider, identified as 50-year-old Daniel Quattlebaum of Greer, passed away from his injuries on Saturday as confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
News Source : WYFF
