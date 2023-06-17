Motorcyclist Dies in Fatal Accident While Fleeing Police in Vigo County, Indiana

Kaleb Long (victim) : Motorcyclist dies in police pursuit crash in Vigo County, Indiana; suspect identified as Kaleb Long

A man on a motorcycle was killed while attempting to flee from police in Vigo County, Indiana on Friday night. The incident began when a trooper from the Putnamville State Police Post tried to conduct a traffic stop with the driver of a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle at the intersection of 3rd Street and 8th Avenue. The motorcyclist refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, which ended in a collision with a 2002 Jeep Liberty that was turning westbound on Bayh Way. The driver of the Jeep Liberty was unharmed, but the motorcyclist, identified as Kaleb Long, 24, later died from his injuries at a local hospital. The West Terre Haute Police Department, Indiana State University Police Department, Terre Haute Police Department, Terre Haute Fire Department, and Vigo County Coroner’s Office all responded to the scene.

Read Full story : Motorcyclist dies in crash after fleeing from police /

News Source : Tyler Haughn

Motorcycle accident Police chase fatalities Traffic violations and crashes Accident prevention measures Road safety for motorcyclists