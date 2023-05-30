Motorcyclist Esteban Diaz dies in crash near Modesto, California Highway Patrol reports

Esteban Diaz : Motorcyclist Esteban Diaz dies in crash southwest of Modesto

A man from Keyes, identified as Esteban Diaz, died in a motorcycle accident on Friday night in southwest Modesto. According to the California Highway Patrol, Diaz was riding a Yamaha north on Shiloh Road when he veered off the east side of the road around 11:30 p.m. The motorcycle collided with a wooden fence and overturned, ejecting Diaz. He was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto where he later succumbed to his injuries. Erin Tracy, who covers criminal justice and breaking news, wrote this article. Tracy has been working at the Modesto Bee since 2010 and is a graduate of Humboldt State University.

