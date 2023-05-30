“Motorcyclist Esteban Diaz identified as victim in fatal crash near Modesto”

Esteban Diaz – victim name : Keyes man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash

The identity of the motorcyclist who passed away in a crash on Friday evening southwest of Modesto has been disclosed as a Keyes resident. The California Highway Patrol reported that 38-year-old Esteban Diaz was operating a Yamaha motorcycle, traveling north on Shiloh Road, just south of Paradise Road, when he veered off the road’s east side at approximately 11:30 p.m. Diaz collided with a wooden fence and was thrown off his motorcycle. He was subsequently transported to Modesto’s Doctors Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

News Source : Erin Tracy

