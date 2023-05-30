“Motorcyclist Esteban Diaz identified as victim in fatal crash near Modesto”

“Motorcyclist Esteban Diaz identified as victim in fatal crash near Modesto”

Posted on May 30, 2023

Esteban Diaz – victim name : Keyes man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash

The identity of the motorcyclist who passed away in a crash on Friday evening southwest of Modesto has been disclosed as a Keyes resident. The California Highway Patrol reported that 38-year-old Esteban Diaz was operating a Yamaha motorcycle, traveling north on Shiloh Road, just south of Paradise Road, when he veered off the road’s east side at approximately 11:30 p.m. Diaz collided with a wooden fence and was thrown off his motorcycle. He was subsequently transported to Modesto’s Doctors Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

News Source : Erin Tracy

  1. Modesto motorcycle accident
  2. Fatal motorcycle crash Modesto
  3. Motorcycle fatality near Modesto
  4. Modesto biker killed in weekend crash
  5. Motorcyclist identified in fatal Modesto collision
Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply