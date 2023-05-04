“Motorcyclist” : Fatal Motorcycle Crash Occurs Near Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road

Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on Warm Springs Road and Las Vegas Boulevard

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist.

According to Las Vegas police, the collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in front of the Manor Suites. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and it is unclear who was at fault.

The motorcyclist was immediately transported to the hospital but was unfortunately pronounced dead by medical staff. The identity of the deceased has not been released yet, pending notification of the family.

Driver Not Suspected of Impairment

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident stayed on the scene and cooperated with the authorities. Police have stated that impairment is not suspected at this time.

However, the investigation is still ongoing, and the police have not ruled out any possibilities regarding the cause of the accident.

Closures in Effect on Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard

Following the accident, closures are in effect on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard from Warm Springs to the 215. It is unclear when the road will be reopened, and motorists are advised to take alternative routes to avoid the area.

Fatal Detail Investigators Responding to the Scene

Fatal detail investigators are on the scene to investigate the accident thoroughly. They will examine the vehicles, the road conditions, and any other factors that may have contributed to the accident.

It is essential to determine the cause of the accident to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. The police will release more information as the investigation progresses.

Conclusion

The loss of life in any accident is always devastating, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased. We urge all motorists to exercise caution and follow traffic rules to prevent accidents on the roads.

We will keep you updated on any developments regarding the accident on Warm Springs Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.fox5vegas.com

Source Link :Motorcyclist dead following crash near Las Vegas Boulevard, Warm Springs/