Motorcyclist from Rotterdam killed in collision with car, driver being questioned

Rotterdam motorcyclist victim : Motorcyclist dies in accident on A20, victim a 26-year-old woman from Rotterdam

A motorcyclist, aged 26 and from Rotterdam, lost her life on Saturday afternoon after colliding with a car on the A20 highway near Rotterdam around 4:45 p.m. The driver of the car, a 32-year-old woman from Rotterdam, is being questioned by the police. The A20 between the Terbregseplein junction and Rotterdam-Crooswijk in the direction of Hoek van Holland was closed for investigation by the Traffic Accident Analysis (VOA). Emergency services attempted to resuscitate the victim, but were unsuccessful. The police are investigating the cause of the accident. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.

Read Full story : 26-year-old motorcyclist dies in car collision on A20 near Rotterdam /

News Source : NL Times

Motorcycle accident near Rotterdam Fatal car collision on A20 Motorcyclist killed in Rotterdam crash A20 car accident claims motorcyclist’s life Road safety in Rotterdam after fatal motorcycle crash