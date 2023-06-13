Motorcyclist Gregory Crowder dies in deadly crash while attempting to illegally pass truck in Polk County

Motorcyclist Gregory Crowder dies in deadly crash while attempting to illegally pass truck in Polk County

Posted on June 13, 2023

Gregory Crowder motorcycle crash Polk County victim : Motorcyclist Gregory Crowder dies in deadly Polk County crash while illegally passing truck

The news article reports on a fatal motorcycle accident in Polk County. The victim, identified as Gregory Crowder, attempted to overtake a truck at high speed while the latter was turning into a subdivision. As a result, Crowder collided with the truck and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred at Cadence Crossing in Auburndale around 6 p.m. on Monday. Deputies have determined that Crowder’s attempt to pass the truck was illegal.

News Source : Kevin Accettulla

  1. Polk County motorcycle accidents
  2. Illegal passing on motorcycles
  3. Motorcycle safety regulations
  4. Florida motorcycle laws
  5. Motorcycle fatalities in Polk County
Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply