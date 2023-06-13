Motorcyclist Gregory Crowder dies in deadly crash while attempting to illegally pass truck in Polk County

Gregory Crowder motorcycle crash Polk County victim : Motorcyclist Gregory Crowder dies in deadly Polk County crash while illegally passing truck
The news article reports on a fatal motorcycle accident in Polk County. The victim, identified as Gregory Crowder, attempted to overtake a truck at high speed while the latter was turning into a subdivision. As a result, Crowder collided with the truck and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred at Cadence Crossing in Auburndale around 6 p.m. on Monday. Deputies have determined that Crowder’s attempt to pass the truck was illegal.
News Source : Kevin Accettulla
