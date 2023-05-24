Motorcyclist Hilario Chavez killed in Omaha crash, passenger Jennifer Contreras injured

Hilario Chavez (victim) : Motorcyclist Hilario Chavez killed, passenger injured in Omaha crash

A motorcyclist was killed and a passenger was injured in a crash that occurred in Omaha, Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon. Omaha Police are investigating the incident and have stated that the southbound 2006 Yamaha YZFR motorcycle left the roadway and collided with a tree near 260 Regency Pkwy. The motorcyclist, identified as Hilario Chavez, aged 33, died at the scene while the passenger, Jennifer Contreras, aged 40, was taken to Bergan Mercy hospital for treatment of a fractured arm. Police believe that speed was a contributing factor in the accident and the investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : Omaha Police identify motorcyclist killed in Tuesday afternoon crash /

News Source : KMTV 3 News Now Omaha

Omaha Police Motorcyclist killed Tuesday afternoon crash Fatal motorcycle accident Traffic fatalities in Omaha