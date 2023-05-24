Motorcyclist in San Antonio sustains life-threatening injuries after crash, suspect not named

motorcyclist accident victim San Antonio : Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries after crash on South Side, San Antonio police say

According to San Antonio police, a motorcyclist in his 60s sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on the South Side. The man was traveling south on Roosevelt Avenue when he allegedly ran a red light and collided with a vehicle turning on Mission Road. The police noted that one of the man’s legs was severely injured. He was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment. It is unclear whether speed or alcohol played a role in the accident. The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash did stop, according to the police. KSAT will provide updates as they become available. All rights reserved by KSAT in 2023.

News Source : KSAT Web Team,Patty Santos,Joe Arredondo

Motorcycle Accident Red Light Running Life-Threatening Injuries South Side Crash SAPD Investigation