Motorcyclist Jackie Jones dies in seven-vehicle crash, suspect flees scene

Jackie Jones (victim) : Motorcyclist Jackie Jones killed in seven-vehicle crash, suspect flees: Huntsville police

A fatal seven-vehicle crash occurred early Saturday morning in Huntsville, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist and five others being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident was reported on Highway 53 and Research Park Boulevard around 2 a.m. The deceased has been identified as Jackie Jones, a 57-year-old motorcyclist who was involved in the crash. The driver of the vehicle that caused the accident fled the scene on foot, and anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville Police. The five injured individuals were transported to the hospital by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. No further updates are available at this time.

News Source : Dennis Pillion | dpillion@al.com

Huntsville car accident Police search for hit-and-run driver Multiple car collision in Huntsville Seven vehicle crash in Huntsville Huntsville traffic accident investigation