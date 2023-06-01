James Harris – focus keyword including victim name. : Motorcyclist James Harris dies in collision with SUV in Modesto

An Oakdale man named James Harris was identified as the motorcyclist who died in a collision in Modesto on Tuesday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Coffee Road and Morris Avenue, north of Scenic Drive, when Harris, who was traveling southbound on Coffee, collided with an SUV that was driving northbound. The Modesto Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision. Harris died of his injuries, while it’s unclear if anyone in the SUV was hurt. Erin Tracy, who covers criminal justice and breaking news, reported on the incident for The Modesto Bee.

Erin Tracy

