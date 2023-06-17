Jason Porter : Motorcyclist Jason Porter dies in crash in Antelope

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who passed away in a crash in Antelope on Friday night as Jason Porter, 39, of Antelope. The crash occurred when a red Mazda turned left onto Shandwick Drive from the northbound side of Walerga Road, causing Porter to collide with the car’s side. Emergency responders declared Porter dead at the scene, while the driver of the Mazda remained uninjured and present at the site. The California Highway Patrol reported the incident.

Read Full story : Coroner’s Office identifies motorcyclist killed in Antelope crash /

News Source : Gabriel Porras

Coroner’s Office Motorcyclist Antelope Crash Fatality Accident Investigation