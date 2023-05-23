Motorcyclist Jeremy Burris killed in head-on collision in Harford County

“Jeremy Burris, victim of head-on collision in Harford County” : Motorcyclist Jeremy Burris dies in head-on collision in Harford County

On Monday evening, a collision between a motorcyclist and a Chrysler Pacifica resulted in the death of the motorcyclist in Harford County. Maryland State Police arrived at the scene at the intersection of Md. Route 22, also known as East Churchville Road, and Schucks Road in Bel Air after 9 p.m. The driver of the Kawasaki motorcycle, Jeremy Burris, 37, from New York, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, the Chrysler was heading west on Md. Route 22 and attempted to turn left onto southbound Schucks Road while the motorcycle was traveling east on Md. Route 22, resulting in a head-on collision. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the driver of the second vehicle stayed on the scene. The road had to be closed for over two hours following the accident.

News Source : Dillon Mullan

