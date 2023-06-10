Motorcyclist killed in crash at Jones Blvd and Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas

motorcyclist victim : Motorcyclist killed in crash at Jones Blvd and Desert Inn Road

A motorcyclist lost their life in an early morning collision on June 10th at the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, as per the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The rider, a 58-year-old man, was operating a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was traveling at an excessive speed when approaching a stationary Toyota Camry. The rider collided with the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim after notifying the family. The driver of the Toyota was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment. The incident marks the 57th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2023, and the investigation is ongoing.

