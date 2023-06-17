Motorcyclist killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway involving car near Spring Street

motorcyclist killed in Fairfax County Parkway crash : Motorcyclist killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway, investigation underway

A motorcyclist lost their life in a collision with a car on southbound Fairfax County Parkway near Spring Street on Friday. The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries but was pronounced dead by medical staff. The southbound lane of the parkway is closed near Spring Street while authorities investigate the incident, and drivers are advised to use alternative routes. The cause of the crash is currently unknown. There is no further information available at this time, but WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on the story. In unrelated news, a Fairfax County judge recently handed down a life sentence to a killer who had tried to flee to Ethiopia in 2016.

News Source : Samantha Gilstrap

