Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with Chevy in Geneva, suspect likely to face charges

Posted on June 18, 2023

A man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle died in a collision in Geneva, Illinois on Saturday. The victim, a 70-year-old from Bloomingdale, was traveling eastbound on Route 38 when a 2008 Chevy Silverado swerved and hit him head-on. Despite wearing a helmet, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead half an hour later. The Chevy’s driver, a 24-year-old from Aurora, had three passengers who were unharmed. Geneva police have stated that charges are probable.

News Source : FOX 32 Chicago

