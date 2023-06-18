Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with Chevy in Geneva, suspect likely to face charges

“Harley Davidson motorcycle crash victim” : Man riding Harley killed in crash in Geneva, IL; 70-year-old victim from Bloomingdale identified
A man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle died in a collision in Geneva, Illinois on Saturday. The victim, a 70-year-old from Bloomingdale, was traveling eastbound on Route 38 when a 2008 Chevy Silverado swerved and hit him head-on. Despite wearing a helmet, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead half an hour later. The Chevy’s driver, a 24-year-old from Aurora, had three passengers who were unharmed. Geneva police have stated that charges are probable.
Read Full story :Man riding a Harley killed in crash in Geneva/
News Source : FOX 32 Chicago
