Motorcyclist Killed in Hope Ranch Collision Today : Identity of Motorcyclist Killed in Hope Ranch Collision Revealed by Coroner

Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau Releases Identity of Victim

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has identified the victim of the fatal collision that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Hope Ranch as 45-year-old Michael Joseph Figone of Santa Barbara.

Details of the Collision

According to the incident report released by California Highway Patrol (CHP), the collision occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on Marina Drive. Figone was riding his black Yamaha sport bike eastbound when he collided into the right side of a United States Postal Vehicle that was making a left turn onto Alisa Lane.

As a result of the collision, Figone was ejected from his motorcycle and landed within the roadway. Emergency services, including CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and American Medical Response, arrived at the scene. However, Figone “succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical professionals on scene,” the report stated.

Identity of Postal Vehicle Driver and Investigation Status

The driver of the postal vehicle was identified as a 33-year-old individual who reported no injuries. The incident remains under investigation, though no drugs or alcohol are suspected as a factor in the collision.