“Motorcyclist killed” Today : Fatal Motorcycle Crash on State Street Claims One Life

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday afternoon on State Street in Sandy, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist. According to the Sandy Police Department, the motorcyclist was attempting to make a left turn when a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction collided with the motorcycle.

The accident took place around 1:05 p.m. near the 8600 S State Street area. Sgt. Greg Moffit of the Sandy Police Department reported that the motorcyclist was traveling north before the collision occurred. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist died at the scene of the accident. The driver of the pickup truck did not suffer any physical injuries.

Despite initial concerns, impairment is not believed to be a factor in the accident, according to Moffit. However, witnesses allegedly reported that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed before the collision.

The Sandy Police Department has closed State Street in both directions from 8640 South to 8400 South until the scene is cleared. The closure is expected to last several hours.

The accident occurred when the motorcyclist attempted to make a left turn from State Street. The pickup truck was traveling southbound on State Street when it collided with the motorcycle. The force of the collision caused significant damage to both vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident, but they were unable to save the motorcyclist’s life. The driver of the pickup truck was reported to be in shock and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The Sandy Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the accident. While impairment is not believed to be a factor, the police are looking into other possible causes, including speed and failure to yield. The police department has not released the identity of the motorcyclist at this time.

The police department is urging anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information about it to come forward and assist with the investigation.

The Sandy Police Department has closed State Street in both directions from 8640 South to 8400 South until the scene is cleared. The closure is expected to last several hours, and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid significant delays.

The accident on State Street in Sandy resulted in the tragic death of a motorcyclist. The police are currently investigating the cause of the accident and have closed State Street in both directions until the scene is cleared. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid significant delays.

