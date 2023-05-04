Motorcyclist killed Today : Troopers report motorcyclist’s death on Merritt Island after collision with car and pickup truck

Tragedy struck on Wednesday night in Brevard County, Florida when a 22-year-old motorcyclist lost his life in a fatal accident. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Courtenay Parkway at Catalina Isle Drive on Merritt Island.

According to the crash report, the victim, a Merritt Island resident, was traveling north on Courtenay Parkway when a Dodge Challenger attempted to turn into the southbound lanes from a parking lot and hit the motorcycle. The impact caused the 22-year-old to be thrown off the bike and hit by an oncoming pickup truck in the southbound lanes, resulting in his death. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, a 45-year-old woman from Palm Bay, and the pickup driver, a 19-year-old from Merritt Island, were both uninjured in the accident. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Motorcycle accidents are unfortunately common in Florida, with the state having one of the highest rates of motorcycle accidents in the country. While motorcycles account for only 3% of registered vehicles in the state, they are involved in 20% of all fatal accidents. The lack of protection for riders makes them especially vulnerable in collisions with larger vehicles.

It is essential for both motorcyclists and drivers of larger vehicles to exercise caution on the roadways. Drivers should always be aware of their surroundings and check their blind spots before changing lanes or making turns. Motorcyclists should wear protective gear and never assume that other drivers can see them.

The loss of a young life in this tragic accident is a reminder of the importance of safe driving and the need to remain vigilant on the roads. It is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating impact that accidents can have on families and communities.

As the investigation into this accident continues, it is important for all drivers to remember the importance of following traffic laws and exercising caution on the roads. By working together to promote safe driving practices, we can help to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on our roadways. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time.

