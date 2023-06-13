Motorcyclist Mohamad Haddrie Naim Azmi killed in accident with buffalo herd

Mohamad Haddrie Naim Azmi (victim) : Motorcyclist Mohamad Haddrie Naim Azmi killed in buffaloes crash in Tapah

A young motorcyclist named Mohamad Haddrie Naim Azmi lost his life after colliding with a group of buffaloes that were on the road in Tapah. The tragic incident happened at around 1:30 am on June 11, at KM2 of Jalan Sungai Kroh-Air Kuning. According to Perak police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, the victim couldn’t stop in time and crashed into the animals as the area was dark and there were no street lights. The victim’s three friends were also involved in the accident, with one suffering a broken arm and facial injuries, another having a fracture in his right hand, and the third only sustaining minor injuries. The deceased’s body was sent to the Tapah Hospital for post-mortem examination, while the injured were treated at the Kampar Hospital. An investigation has been launched under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act, and animal farmers have been reminded to take responsibility and keep their livestock off the roads to prevent accidents. Those found guilty of letting their livestock roam freely on roads and causing accidents may be charged under Section 268 of the Penal Code and face up to six months in jail or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both.

News Source : IVAN LOH

