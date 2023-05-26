Timothy Ross : Motorcyclist Timothy Ross Dies in Rocky Point Crash

A fatal motorcycle accident occurred in Rocky Point on May 25, just before 11 p.m. The victim was a 19-year-old who lost control of their 2007 Honda motorcycle after hitting rumble strips on Rocky Point Yaphank Road, north of Whisky Road. The motorcycle crashed into a tree and the victim, identified as Timothy Ross of Shirley, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office. The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

News Source : Joe Lombardi

