Motorcyclist Timothy Ross Dies in Rocky Point Crash

Posted on May 26, 2023

A fatal motorcycle accident occurred in Rocky Point on May 25, just before 11 p.m. The victim was a 19-year-old who lost control of their 2007 Honda motorcycle after hitting rumble strips on Rocky Point Yaphank Road, north of Whisky Road. The motorcycle crashed into a tree and the victim, identified as Timothy Ross of Shirley, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office. The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

News Source : Joe Lombardi

  1. Fatal crash
  2. Vehicle accident
  3. Tree collision
  4. Victim identification
  5. Suffolk County news
