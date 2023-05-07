Motorcyclist Today : Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Fairfax’s Route 1

Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Route 1 in Fairfax Results in Tragedy

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with another vehicle on Route 1 in the Lorton area of Fairfax County. The incident happened at the intersection of Route 1 and Birch Crest Way. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, but no description of the other vehicle was provided. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, while one other person was treated for minor injuries. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

News Source : Will Gonzalez

Source Link :Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 1 in Fairfax/