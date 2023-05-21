motorcyclist victim : Man accused of hitting and killing motorcyclist with car caught with magic mushrooms

Eumundi man caught with magic mushrooms after hitting and killing motorcyclist

A car driver who allegedly hit and killed a motorcyclist north of Brisbane was found in possession of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) following the incident. The victim, a 57-year-old man, was riding with at least one other motorcyclist on Old Gympie Rd at Burpengary when they were struck by an oncoming sedan. The other rider, a man in his 60s, sustained serious upper limb injuries and was taken to the hospital. The accused, a 31-year-old Eumundi man, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and possession of a dangerous drug (psilocybin) and a glass pipe. He is scheduled to appear before the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

News Source : Warren Barnsley

