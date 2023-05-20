motorcyclist : Victim name: Calvin Craig, Suspect still at large in shooting case – Orlando news

Orlando Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting Death of Calvin Craig

According to reports from WESH 2 News in Orlando, a 29-year-old man from Orlando died in a motorcycle crash in Orange County. The crash occurred on Lancaster Road near Lake Eleanor Drive when the motorcyclist failed to stop at a stop sign, lost control, and hit a concrete pole. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead. In Flagler County, there was a car crash and fire on I-95, and one person was taken to the hospital. The Orlando police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in the Pair neighborhood earlier this month. The victim was identified as Calvin Craig, and officials found him shot to death at a home on McFall Avenue on May 3rd. There is now a cash reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who can help the police arrest a suspect. Tips can be made anonymously to Crime Line.

In another incident, an Osceola County crash on May 20, 2023, left one person dead and another injured. A pickup truck on Orange Blossom Trail crashed into a motorcycle while trying to make a left turn onto Alexander Street. The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old Davenport man, was thrown from the vehicle and died after being taken to the hospital. The driver of the truck, a 58-year-old man from Kissimmee, sustained minor injuries.

Read Full story : 1 man dead, another man injured in Osceola County crash /

News Source : WESH

1. Osceola County crash

2. Fatal car accident

3. Traffic accident in Florida

4. Injured in car collision

5. Car crash investigation