Motorsport event shooting in Mexico. today : Mexico’s Motorsport Event Tragedy: 10 Dead and 9 Injured in Shooting – May 21, 2023

Mexico: 10 dead and 9 injured in shooting at motorsport event on 05/21/2023 today 2023.

A shootout at a motorsport event in Mexico has left at least 10 people dead and nine others injured. Gunmen opened fire on several people at the “Cachanillazo” automobile event in San Vicente, Baja California. The motive for the shooting is currently under investigation by a special group set up by the Attorney General.

News Source : Time News

