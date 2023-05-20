“Mould in Air-Conditioning”: Patient evacuations at Peel Health Campus due to mould in air-conditioning

Black Mould Found in Australian Hospital Forces Evacuation of Dozens of Patients

A major Australian hospital had to evacuate dozens of patients after black mould was discovered growing in its air-conditioning ducts. Peel Health Campus, located south of Perth, was audited before its transfer from private to public next year when the mould was discovered. The hospital acted quickly to ensure patient safety, according to a spokesperson for Ramsay Healthcare, which runs the facility. Specialist medical transport vehicles were brought in to evacuate 32 patients, more than 24 hours after the mould was detected. Some sections of the hospital have been closed, including parts of the emergency department, requiring ambulances to divert to nearby Fiona Stanley Hospital and Rockingham General Hospital.

The South Metropolitan Health Service audit found that three of the hospital’s four operating theatres were at risk, and operations should be stopped. A clinical assessment was conducted for each patient prior to transfer or discharge. Some patients were wheeled and stretchered out of the hospital and into a waiting “Critical Transport Team” vehicle. The patients are being cared for at a number of other hospitals run by Ramsay Healthcare.

Black mould, which can refer to several species of fungus, can trigger allergies, cause respiratory distress, and is particularly dangerous for immunocompromised people, according to Healthline. Peel Health Campus’ chief executive, Matthew Wright, said a “national expert response team” consisting of clinical experts and engineers had been called in to start remedial work “immediately”. The hospital has undertaken an initial disinfection of the air-conditioning system, including the air-handling units, and is awaiting feedback from the Environmental Health Unit about any further steps it needs to take. Once it has approval, it will then implement a broader, comprehensive cleaning regime which includes disinfecting the rest of the impacted areas of the hospital.

The situation is being treated with “an abundance of caution,” according to Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson. “Our information is that this has not impacted anyone’s health,” she said. “But of course, the hospital holds vulnerable patients, so we treat it very seriously. We are pretty sure it is located and contained to those 32 patients that require moving.”

The relocated patients have been moved to Hollywood Private Hospital in Nedlands, Attadale Rehabilitation Hospital, Glengarry Private Hospital in Duncraig, Joondalup Health Campus, and Joondalup Private Hospital. As patients began to be evacuated, hundreds of residents attended a community forum nearby to discuss concerns that one of the region’s busiest hospitals was unsafe.

One nurse, Bev Ramsay, told attendees there had been numerous maintenance issues recently. “We had a big leak in the theatre last year, and it went right through the HEPA filter,” Ms Ramsay said. WA Liberal leader Libby Mettam scolded the McGowan government for not focusing more resources on healthcare. “Yesterday, we heard of nurses working 24-hour shifts,” she said. “Today, patients are being diverted from Peel Health Campus. This is simply inexcusable. Our State is recording the largest boom in WA history. And yet we are seeing these poor health outcomes under the McGowan Government’s watch.”

The incident highlights the need for regular maintenance and cleaning of air-conditioning systems in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Black mould can pose a serious health risk, especially to vulnerable patients. It is essential that hospitals take swift action to ensure patient safety and well-being.

1. Air quality concerns in Peel Health Campus

2. Mould growth in air conditioning units at Peel Health Campus

3. Patient safety at risk due to mould in Peel Health Campus

4. Remediation efforts for mould at Peel Health Campus

5. Impact of air-conditioning mould on hospital operations at Peel Health Campus

News Source : By Brett Lackey For Daily Mail Australia

Source Link :Peel Health Campus mould in air-conditioning causes patient evacuations/