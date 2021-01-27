Mount Holly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 23-year-old Devin Valentine, who was placed on life support after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mount Holly has Died .

23-year-old Devin Valentine, who was placed on life support after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mount Holly has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

23-year-old Devin Valentine, who was placed on life support after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mount Holly, has died from his injuries, his family tells WCNC Charlotte's @BriHarperTV. https://t.co/mEfYBmB9JR — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) January 27, 2021

WCNC Charlotte @wcnc 23-year-old Devin Valentine, who was placed on life support after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mount Holly, has died from his injuries, his family tells WCNC Charlotte’s @BriHarperTV .