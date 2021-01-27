Mount Holly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 23-year-old Devin Valentine, who was placed on life support after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mount Holly has Died .
23-year-old Devin Valentine, who was placed on life support after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mount Holly has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
23-year-old Devin Valentine, who was placed on life support after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mount Holly, has died from his injuries, his family tells WCNC Charlotte's @BriHarperTV. https://t.co/mEfYBmB9JR
— WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) January 27, 2021
WCNC Charlotte @wcnc 23-year-old Devin Valentine, who was placed on life support after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Mount Holly, has died from his injuries, his family tells WCNC Charlotte’s @BriHarperTV .
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.