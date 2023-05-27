“Mount Stewart Consolidated School RCMP investigation” today : Possible Threat at Mount Stewart Consolidated School Investigated by RCMP – Juvenile Detained

Mount Stewart Consolidated School Under RCMP Investigation Following Possible Threat – Juvenile Detained today 2023.

A young person was taken into custody by RCMP after making threats towards Mount Stewart Consolidated School in Canada. The nature of the threat has not been disclosed. The RCMP investigated the situation and stayed until the school was secured and students were able to go home safely. Charlottetown Police were also called to a nearby school as a precaution. The Public Schools Branch later issued a statement saying it was safe for students to go home.

Read Full story : RCMP Investigates Potential Threat at Mount Stewart Consolidated School – Youth Is Taken Into Custody | Ocean 100 /

News Source : Scott Chapman

RCMP investigation Potential threat Mount Stewart Consolidated School Youth custody Ocean 100 news