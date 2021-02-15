Mourid Barghouti Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mourid Barghouti has Died.

Today we lost a magnificent poet. Mourid Barghouti was b. 1944 in Deir Ghassana, Palestine, and spent decades in exile. ‘I hate the terms “resistance poetry” or “exile poetry”. We’re not one-theme poets.‘ Here is his poem La Ba’s (It’s Fine), trans. by his wife Radwa Ashour. pic.twitter.com/Xt2Q9P4879 — Hajar Press (@hajarpress) February 14, 2021

