Mourid Barghouti Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mourid Barghouti has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
Mourid Barghouti has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
Today we lost a magnificent poet. Mourid Barghouti was b. 1944 in Deir Ghassana, Palestine, and spent decades in exile. ‘I hate the terms “resistance poetry” or “exile poetry”. We’re not one-theme poets.‘
Here is his poem La Ba’s (It’s Fine), trans. by his wife Radwa Ashour. pic.twitter.com/Xt2Q9P4879
— Hajar Press (@hajarpress) February 14, 2021
Hajar Press @hajarpress Today we lost a magnificent poet. Mourid Barghouti was b. 1944 in Deir Ghassana, Palestine, and spent decades in exile. ‘I hate the terms “resistance poetry” or “exile poetry”. We’re not one-theme poets.‘ Here is his poem La Ba’s (It’s Fine), trans. by his wife Radwa Ashour.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.