Mourners Remember Terry’a Adams, Victim of Austin Mass Shooting

Terry’a Adams Killed in Austin Mass Shooting Mourned

Terry’a Adams, a beloved member of the Austin community, was tragically killed in the recent mass shooting that occurred on Sixth Street. The shooting, which took place on Saturday, June 12th, claimed the lives of two individuals and injured over a dozen others.

Adams, who was just 17 years old, was a talented musician and avid skateboarder. He was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and unwavering dedication to his passions. Adams had dreams of pursuing a career in music and had already begun to make a name for himself in the local Austin music scene.

The news of Adams’ passing has devastated his family, friends, and the entire Austin community. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Adams. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses and honor his memory.

The Austin Police Department is still investigating the shooting and has yet to release any information about the suspect or suspects involved. In the meantime, the community is coming together to mourn and support one another during this difficult time.

Terry’a Adams will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His infectious spirit and passion for life will never be forgotten.

