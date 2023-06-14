“Mourning the Loss of Purdue Veterinary Medicine Student, Aaron Lewis, and the Impact of His Life on the University Community”

Aaron Lewis, a Beloved Student at Purdue Veterinary Medicine, Passes Away

The whole university community is grieving the loss of Aaron Lewis, who tragically lost his life in a kayaking accident on Lake Aberdeen on June 10, 2023. Aaron was a 43-year-old student at Purdue Veterinary Medicine and was highly regarded by his peers and professors.

His passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him, and his contributions to the university will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

