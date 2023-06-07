Mourning the Loss of Tavistock Teen Lily Leal: Obituary and Condolences from Family and Friends

Lily Leal Obituary: Family And Friends Mourn Tavistock Teen

Lily Leal, a young girl from Tavistock, passed away on August 8, 2021, leaving her family and friends in deep mourning.

Lily was a student at Tavistock College and was loved by all who knew her. She had a warm personality and a kind heart that touched everyone’s lives. She was an excellent student and had a keen interest in art and music. Her talent was evident in the beautiful paintings and drawings she created.

Lily was also a wonderful friend. She was always there for her friends, offering a listening ear or a shoulder to cry on. Her infectious smile and positive attitude made her a joy to be around.

Lily was taken from us far too soon, and her loss has left a deep void in the hearts of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed, and her memory will be cherished forever.

The Leal family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer support during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Lily. You will always be remembered with love and fondness.

1) Tavistock Community

2) Teenage Tragedy

3) Funeral Arrangements

4) Condolences and Sympathies

5) Lily Leal Legacy