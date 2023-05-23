“mouth cancer symptoms”: 6 Signs of Mouth Cancer: Recognizing Symptoms as Oral Cancer Rates Increase

Mouth Cancer Cases Increase by Over a Third in the Last Decade: Symptoms, Causes, and Prevention

Cases of mouth cancer have grown by more than a third over the last decade, according to a recent report by the Oral Health Foundation. The report reveals that 8,864 people in the UK were diagnosed with the disease in 2021 alone, representing a 36% increase from a decade ago. Additionally, 3,034 people died from the illness within the year, experiencing a 40% increase in deaths in the last 10 years and a 20% rise in the last five.

While traditional causes like smoking and drinking alcohol to excess are still significant risk factors, emerging causes like the human papillomavirus (HPV) are also becoming prevalent. This trend highlights the importance of knowing the symptoms and having them checked out early.

According to the NHS, mouth cancer occurs when a tumour develops on the surface of the tongue, the inside of the cheeks, the roof of the mouth, or the lips or gums. Less commonly, tumours can also develop on the glands that produce saliva, your tonsils, and the pharynx. The symptoms of mouth cancer include painful mouth ulcers that do not heal, even after several weeks, persistent lumps forming in the mouth or neck, loose teeth or sockets that do not heal after extractions, numbness of the lip or tongue, white or red patches forming on the lining of the mouth or tongue, and changes in your speech, such as the sudden development of a lisp.

If you experience any of the above symptoms and they do not disappear after three weeks, you are advised to have them looked at by a GP or dentist, particularly if you regularly smoke or drink alcohol, both of which are believed to increase your risk of contracting the condition. Infection by HPV is also a common cause of mouth cancer.

Mouth cancer is treated in three ways: by the removal of the cancerous cells by surgery, by radiotherapy, or by chemotherapy. These methods might be attempted in combination to ensure the cancer does not return and in the interest of preserving the functions of the mouth. However, prevention is always better than cure. The NHS recommends reducing your tobacco and alcohol intake and maintaining a healthy, balanced diet that includes fresh vegetables, particularly tomatoes, plus citrus fruits, olive oil, and fish. Regular dental check-ups are also advised to ensure any possible symptoms are spotted early.

In conclusion, mouth cancer is a growing concern, and it is essential to know the symptoms, causes, and preventative measures. If you notice anything unusual in your mouth, tongue, or throat, do not delay and seek help from a doctor or dentist. Maintaining good oral hygiene, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and eating a healthy diet can reduce your risk of getting mouth cancer. Regular check-ups with your dentist can help detect any potential issues early on, providing you with the best chance of successful treatment. Stay vigilant, be ‘mouth aware’ and take care of your oral health.

Oral cancer symptoms Mouth cancer warning signs Signs of mouth cancer Oral cancer diagnosis Mouth cancer screening

News Source : Joe Sommerlad

Source Link :Symptoms of mouth cancer: 6 signs to know as oral cancer cases skyrocket/