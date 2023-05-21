“Movie Career”: Career, Age, Boyfriend and Car: The Factors Influencing Movie Income.

Lacey Chabert Net Worth, Biography, Husband, Age, Height, Weight, and More

Lacey Chabert is a leading American actress who has a net worth of $7 million in 2023. She debuted in the movie Journey Beneath the Sea in 1997, where she played the role of Merla. She gained popularity with her roles in movies such as Anastasia and shows like Party of Five.

Lacey Chabert Net Worth

The famous American actress Lacey Chabert has a net worth of $7 Million. She has made a successful career in the film industry, giving various famous roles in movies and television shows. Her primary source of income is from acting in movies and television shows. She also made money from giving her voice to shows and video games. She made a net worth of $7 million in 2023.

Lacey Chabert Biography

Lacey Chabert was born on 30th September 1982 and is currently 40 years old. She was born in Purvis, Mississippi, United States. She started her career in the film industry with minor roles and later got leading roles in movies and television shows. She has been active in films from the year of 1985.

Lacey Chabert Relationship & More

Lacey Chabert married David Nehdar in 2013. They have a daughter named Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar. She has three siblings, Wendy Chabert, Chrissy Chabert, and T.J. Chabert.

Lacey Chabert: Career and Awards

Lacey Chabert has appeared in many movies, including An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan Island, The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride, and We Wish You a Merry Christmas. She gained popularity for working in the show Party of Five and giving her voice to The Wild Thornberrys. She has won several awards, including the YoungStar Award for Best Performance by a Young Actress and the Independent Filmmakers Showcase IFS Film Festival award.

Lacey Chabert Top Hits Movies & TV Shows

Party of Five (1994 – 2000)

The Wedding Veil

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Crossword Mysteries Since (2019)

Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder 2019

Family Guy Since (1999)

Moonlight In Vermont (2017)

Haul Out the Holly

Lacey Chabert Social Media Accounts

Instagram: Almost 987K Followers

Twitter: Almost 214K Followers

Facebook: Almost 5.2M Followers

YouTube: N/A

LinkedIn: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the net worth of Lacey Chabert?

Lacey Chabert‘s total net worth is around $7 Million.

How old is Lacey Chabert?

Currently, Lacey Chabert is 40 years old (30 September 1982).

How much does Lacey Chabert make annually?

Lacey Chabert earns an estimated salary of $0.5 Million per Year.

What is the height of Lacey Chabert?

The height of Lacey Chabert is 1.57m. (5’ 2”).

What is the name of Lacey Chabert’s husband?

Lacey Chabert was married to David Nehdar (m. 2013).

