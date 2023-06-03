Movie Income Career Age GF: “Acting Career”: Career, Income, Age, and Girlfriend in the Movie Industry

Richard Cabral Net Worth, Biography, Wife, Age, Height, Weight, and More

Richard Cabral is a Mexican-American actor, occasional producer, and writer with a net worth of $16 million as of 2023. He is known for his outstanding performances in American Crime, End of Watch, Paranormal Activity, and Snitch. Cabral has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his roles in The Mayans M.C. and The Counselor.

Richard Cabral Net Worth

Richard Cabral has an estimated net worth of $16 million, which he has earned mostly from his acting and film-producing career. His sneaker line has also contributed significantly to his financial success, earning him an estimated $3 million to $5 million in 2013. Cabral’s industry remains highly profitable, making him one of the highest-paid celebrities.

Richard Cabral Biography

Cabral was born on August 28, 1984, in Los Angeles, California, as a second-generation Mexican-American. He was involved in gang activity from an early age and was a documented member of Varrio 213. Cabral had a troubled past involving multiple stints in prison for various charges, including violent assault with a deadly weapon.

Despite his troubled past, Cabral turned his life around with the help of Homeboy Industries, a gang intervention program in Los Angeles. He landed his first acting role through the program and continued to improve his skills with classes and seminars. Cabral received the Lo Maximo award in 2013 from Homeboy Industries for giving back to the community.

Richard Cabral Career and Awards

Cabral began his entertainment career in Chicano Rap as a member of “Charlie Row Campo.” He produced albums and features named “Baby Jokes” or “Joker,” with music often portraying negative, gang-related street stories. Cabral appeared in the TV show Southland and in Bruno Mars’ music video for “Grenade” in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

His breakthrough role came in the mini-series American Crime, where he played Hector Tonz, earning him a nomination for an Emmy Award in 2015. Cabral also co-wrote a one-man show called Fighting Shadows with Robert Egan, which explored his experiences as a former gang member who spent time in prison.

Richard Cabral Relationships and More

Richard Cabral was married twice, but both marriages ended in divorce. He wed Janiece Sarduy in 2014 and filed for divorce two years later, seeking custody of their children. Cabral is a private person when it comes to his personal and love life, and information about his relationships, past girlfriends, and hookups is not disclosed.

Richard Cabral Top Hit Movies and TV Shows

Mayans M.C. (Since 2018)

Khali The Killer

American Crime (2015 – 2017)

Breaking In (2018)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the net worth of Richard Cabral in recent days?

The net worth of Richard Cabral is $16 million.

How tall is Richard Cabral?

Richard Cabral is 175 cm tall.

What is the source of Richard’s income?

Richard Cabral’s income mainly comes from his successful acting career and film-producing ventures.

