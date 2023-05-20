“Movie reviews”: Mixed Reviews for Pichaikkaran 2 and Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir

On May 19, the Tamil film industry witnessed the release of two highly anticipated movies, Pichaikkaran 2 and Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir. Both movies were eagerly awaited by fans of Tamil cinema and have received mixed reviews from the audience. In addition to these films, Hollywood blockbuster Fast X was also released in theatres on the same day.

Pichaikkaran 2 is the sequel to Vijay Antony’s superhit film, Pichaikkaran. The film marks Antony’s directorial debut, and he has also taken on the responsibilities of music and editing. The movie features an exciting new plot and a strong supporting cast, including Kavya Thapar, Dato Radha Ravi, and Yogi Babu. While the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, Vijay Antony’s performance in the lead role has been praised.

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir is directed by Venkata Krishna Roghanth and stars Vijay Sethupathi and Megha Akash in the lead roles. Originally planned for release in December 2022, the film was postponed and released on May 19. The performances of Sethupathi and Akash have been praised, and the film also features an ensemble cast of Magizh Thirumeni, Vivek, and Riythvika. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics.

Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, was also released in theatres on May 19. The movie features popular Hollywood stars, including Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and Rita Moreno. While the film has received mixed reviews from critics, it has been a hit with fans of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Overall, May 19 was an exciting day for movie-goers in Tamil Nadu, with the release of two highly anticipated Tamil movies and a Hollywood blockbuster. While the reviews for these movies have been mixed, they have all been successful in drawing audiences to the theatres. As the Tamil film industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see what other exciting projects are in store for audiences in the future.

1. Pichaikkaran 2 movie review

2. Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir audience response

3. Pichaikkaran 2 box office collection

4. Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir plot summary

5. Pichaikkaran 2 cast and crew

News Source : Entertainment Bureau

Source Link :Pichaikkaran 2 And Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir Open To Mixed Reviews/