Moyied Bashir Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Moyied Bashir died on Wednesday after police officers were called to his home in Newport.
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Moyied Bashir died on Wednesday after police officers were called to his home in Newport, according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
#JusticeforMoyied another tragic death – Moyied Bashir died on Wednesday after police officers were called to his home in Newport – all our thoughts are with his family & friends https://t.co/Nx1AqP849O @sutr_wales
— Stand Up To Racism (@AntiRacismDay) February 18, 2021
Stand Up To Racism @AntiRacismDay #JusticeforMoyied another tragic death – Moyied Bashir died on Wednesday after police officers were called to his home in Newport – all our thoughts are with his family & friends https://bbc.com/news/uk-wales-56109326… @sutr_wales
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.