MPD Chief Responds to Orange Mound Shooting Resulting in One Fatality today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a shooting occurred according to the Memphis Police. The source of this information is localmemphis.com. This news was originally published on June 14, 2023, at 5:17 PM CDT and was later updated at the same time.

Orange Mound Shooting MPD Chief Response Homicide in Orange Mound Gun Violence in Memphis Crime Rates in Memphis

News Source : localmemphis.com

Source Link :One dead after Orange Mound shooting, MPD Chief responds to scene/