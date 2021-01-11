Mphodo Dorothea Ramunenyiwa-Thidiela Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The wife of Black Leopards owner, David Thidiela, Mrs Mphodo Dorothea Ramunenyiwa-Thidiela has Died.
The wife of Black Leopards owner, David Thidiela, Mrs Mphodo Dorothea Ramunenyiwa-Thidiela has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
Fulela Wanethwa with Big Joe 3d · The wife of Black Leopards owner, David Thidiela, Mrs Mphodo Dorothea Ramunenyiwa-Thidiela has passed away. The passing away of Mrs Thidiela was confirmed by the Premier Soccer League in a statement on Friday. “The PSL Executive Committee conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Thidiela family and Black Leopards FC for the loss of the Matriarch of the family. We supplicate that GOD gives them fortitude at this moment of their extreme grief and pain,” read the statement. The PSL has also announced that a moment of silence will be observed for this weekends’ DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures. Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs have announced the passing of defender Erick Mathoho’s father, Johannes Ntshavheni Mathoho, who passed away on Thursday.
Source: (20+) Fulela Wanethwa with Big Joe – Posts | Facebook
