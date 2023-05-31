Mpox vaccine: Wake County Health Officials Advocate for Mpox Vaccinations as Chicago Reports Increased Cases

How to Protect Yourself From Mpox: Free Testing and Vaccines Available in Wake County

With summer activities ramping up and more people coming into close contact, Wake County health authorities are urging at-risk individuals to get vaccinated against Mpox, a highly contagious viral infection. The alert comes as more cases of Mpox surface in Chicago, where a cluster of 21 people have already been infected.

Last year, there were 115 cases of Mpox in Wake County and 708 cases statewide. Nationally, there were a total of 31,000 cases reported. To prevent the spread of this dangerous virus, health experts in Wake County are urging people to get vaccinated and take advantage of free testing and shots available in the area.

Mpox is a highly contagious viral infection that can cause a range of symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle and backache, chills, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, hands, feet, or genitals. The virus can be spread through close contact with an infected person, or through contact with contaminated surfaces.

Because Mpox is so contagious, health experts are encouraging everyone to take steps to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus. This includes getting vaccinated, washing your hands frequently, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Vaccine appointments are available now in Wake County, and health officials are urging everyone who is at risk of infection to get vaccinated as soon as possible. By taking steps to protect yourself and prevent the spread of Mpox, you can help keep yourself and your community healthy and safe this summer and beyond.

If you think you may have been exposed to Mpox or are experiencing any symptoms of the virus, it is important to seek medical attention right away. Your doctor can help you get the testing and treatment you need to recover from the virus and prevent the spread of infection to others.

In addition to getting vaccinated and taking other precautions, it is also important to stay informed about the latest developments and recommendations regarding Mpox and other infectious diseases. By staying up-to-date on the latest news and information, you can help protect yourself and your loved ones from the spread of dangerous viruses and other infections.

In conclusion, Mpox is a highly contagious viral infection that can cause a range of symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle and backache, chills, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash. To prevent the spread of this dangerous virus, health experts in Wake County are urging people to get vaccinated and take advantage of free testing and shots available in the area. By taking these steps and staying informed about the latest developments and recommendations, we can all work together to keep our communities healthy and safe.

