Mr. “Big” Ed Watkins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mr. “Big” Ed Watkins has Died .

Mr. “Big” Ed Watkins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

There would be no Big Ed’s without Big Ed. We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. “Big” Ed Watkins yesterday morning and we send our condolences to the entire family during this time. Ed still dined with us downtown most every day since selling and retiring from the same pic.twitter.com/JKxOyI7vGE — Big Ed's Restaurants (@bigedsnc) February 3, 2021

