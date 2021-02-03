Mr. “Big” Ed Watkins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mr. “Big” Ed Watkins has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Mr. “Big” Ed Watkins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
There would be no Big Ed’s without Big Ed.
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. “Big” Ed Watkins yesterday morning and we send our condolences to the entire family during this time. Ed still dined with us downtown most every day since selling and retiring from the same pic.twitter.com/JKxOyI7vGE
— Big Ed's Restaurants (@bigedsnc) February 3, 2021
Big Ed’s Restaurants @bigedsnc There would be no Big Ed’s without Big Ed. We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. “Big” Ed Watkins yesterday morning and we send our condolences to the entire family during this time. Ed still dined with us downtown most every day since selling and retiring from the same
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.