Mr Bill Day Death -Dead : Bill Day has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Club President, Mr Bill Day has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Charlwood Village FC on Twitter: “It is with sadness we announce that our club President, Mr Bill Day, passed away on Friday 4th December, aged 99. Bill loved football, the village of Charlwood, and supported CVFC and the village football teams with passion and pride for almost 80 years. ”

It is with sadness we announce that our club President, Mr Bill Day, passed away on Friday 4th December, aged 99. Bill loved football, the village of Charlwood, and supported CVFC and the village football teams with passion and pride for almost 80 years. (Tweet 1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/jvFfVG6UR9 — Charlwood Village FC (@CVFConeclub) December 5, 2020

Tributes

———————— –