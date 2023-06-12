Mr. Francis Keith Spivey’s Commemoration of Life

Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Francis Keith Spivey

It is with heavy hearts that we gather today to celebrate the life of Mr. Francis Keith Spivey. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many. His kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering faith touched the lives of all who knew him.

Today, we honor Mr. Spivey’s life and legacy by sharing stories of his kindness, generosity, and love. We remember his dedication to his family, his community, and his faith. We celebrate the impact he had on the world around him and the countless lives he touched.

While we mourn his passing, we take comfort in knowing that Mr. Spivey has found his eternal home with our Lord and Savior. We know that he is at peace and that his spirit will live on through the memories we hold dear.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Spivey’s family and loved ones. May the love and support of those around them bring them comfort during this difficult time. And may we all strive to live our lives with the same love, kindness, and faith that Mr. Francis Keith Spivey exemplified.

