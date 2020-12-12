Mr. Rodolfo Gonzalez Death -Dead – Obituary : Mr. Rodolfo Gonzalez has Died .
Mr. Rodolfo Gonzalez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
It is with a heavy heart and great sadness to share this news. We are mourning an incredible loss ~ Mr. Rodolfo Gonzalez! ❤️💙🙏 @GirlsSerra @BaseballSerra @serrabasketball @SerraTrack @Serra__Football pic.twitter.com/9gr3uWQNYw
— Serra Cavaliers (@SerraCavaliers) December 11, 2020
Serra Cavaliers @SerraCavaliers It is with a heavy heart and great sadness to share this news. We are mourning an incredible loss ~ Mr. Rodolfo Gonzalez! @GirlsSerra
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.