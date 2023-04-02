Mrs. Angie Mayhew, Peter’s wife, has passed away. #RIP #StarWars

Mrs. Angie Mayhew has passed away, leaving behind her husband Peter. The Peter Mayhew Foundation has been grateful for her ongoing efforts even after Peter’s passing. Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time. #RIP #starwars

Mrs. Angie Mayhew, beloved wife of Peter Mayhew, has passed away, leaving behind a lasting legacy of compassion and philanthropy through her work with The Peter Mayhew Foundation. The foundation was established by Peter in 2016, with the vision of improving the lives of people in need, including those affected by disease, poverty, and disaster.

Peter, who is famously known for his role as Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise, worked tirelessly alongside his wife to raise awareness and funds for various causes. After Peter’s passing in 2019, Angie continued to carry the torch for the foundation, determined to fulfill his mission.

The news of Angie’s passing has left many in mourning, including the Star Wars community, who have expressed their condolences and gratitude for the couple’s impactful contributions. Their dedication to helping others has touched countless lives, and their legacy will forever remain an inspiration for those who strive to make a positive difference in the world.

Through The Peter Mayhew Foundation, Angie and Peter have supported numerous organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the North Texas Food Bank, among others. Their selfless acts of kindness have helped many individuals and families facing adversity, providing them with hope and support during difficult times.

The passing of Mrs. Angie Mayhew marks the end of an era, but her legacy will live on through the foundation and the countless lives that have been touched by her kindness and generosity. May she rest in peace, knowing that her life’s work has made a significant impact on the world, and the lives of those she has helped will forever be grateful.

Source : @network_echo

RIP Mrs. Angie Mayhew. Peter’s wife has passed away. Thank you for your continued work with The Peter Mayhew Foundation after his passing. #RIP #starwars pic.twitter.com/eLtibYKu7O — Echo Base Network | Beep/bop/boop (@network_echo) April 2, 2023

